Who Decides War’s Plan to Redefine Americana

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
On Friday LVMH named the 20 semi-finalists competing for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, which includes a year of mentorship by LVMH and €400,000 ($431,466) in prize money.
LVMH named Satoshi Kuwata’s Setchu as the winner of its 2023 Prize for Young Designers Wednesday.
To stabilise their businesses brands are honing in on what their particular consumer wants to buy, introducing new categories and starting conversations.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Creative director Pelagia Kolotouros and CEO Thierry Guibert are banking on a retail-driven strategy and fresh focus on fashion and tennis to power the brand’s growth.
The Big Four watchmaker will slow or even suspend production increases as new leader Ilaria Resta works to ‘solidify the company.’
The interior designer and fashion tastemaker found fame as an octogenarian.
After a year of industry-beating growth, CEO Remo Ruffini is leaning into promoting core lines like the Grenoble mountain sports range and bread-and-butter puffer jackets.