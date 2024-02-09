Elena Velez and Jacques Agbobly Among LVMH Prize Semi-Finalists

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Fourth-quarter sales at the leather goods powerhouse rose by 18 percent, defying the wider slowdown in luxury demand.
The skiwear brand staged a small IPO on Thursday to fund its growth plans, after struggling to line up investors in the private market.
For years, the French luxury brand has been seeking a prime location along Manhattan’s storied Fifth Avenue.
As a workaround, the embattled marketplace is considering providing “complete anonymity” to third-party retailers in exchange for sourcing certain luxury brands, according to internal documents reviewed by BoF.