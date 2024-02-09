Elena Velez and Jacques Agbobly Among LVMH Prize Semi-Finalists

On Friday LVMH named the 20 semi-finalists competing for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, which includes a year of mentorship by LVMH and €400,000 ($431,466) in prize money. Semi-finalists include New York-based womenswear designer Elena Velez; Everard Best and Tela D’Amore Best, the duo behind Who Decides War; Mexican designer Patricio Campillo’s Campillo (formerly known as The Pack); Swedish designer Ellen Hodakova Larson, founder of upcycling-centric label Hodakova; and Derek Cheng and Alex Po, the designers behind Hong Kong-based Ponder.er.

The semi-finalists will present their collections in Paris on Feb. 29 and Mar. 1. From there, the LVMH Prize Committee of Experts will select the eight finalists. Past winners include Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner and Thebe Magugu.

This year, in addition to the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers and runner-up Karl Lagerfeld Prize (which includes mentorship and a €200,000 prize), LVMH is introducing the Savoir-Faire Prize, for the young brand exhibiting craftsmanship and technical prowess. The winner will receive a €200,000 prize and access to a skills-based mentorship programme.

See the full list of semi-finalists below:

Agbobly By Jacques Agbobly, Togo, womenswear and menswear

Aubero By Julian Louie, United States, menswear

Campillo By Patricio Campillo, Mexico, menswear

Chiahung Su By Chia Hung Su, Taiwan, genderless collections

Duran Lantink By Duran Lantink, The Netherlands, womenswear, menswear and genderless collections

Elena Velez By Elena Velez, United States, womenswear

Fidan Novruzova By Fidan Novruzova, Moldova, womenswear

Hodakova By Ellen Hodakova Larsson, Sweden, womenswear

Jiyongkim By Jiyong Kim, South Korea, menswear

Karoline Vitto By Karoline Vitto, Brazil, womenswear

Khoki By Koki Abe, Japan, menswear

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt By Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Belgium, womenswear

Niccolò Pasqualetti By Niccolò Pasqualetti, Italy, genderless collections

Paolo Carzana By Paolo Carzana, United Kingdom, womenswear and menswear

Pauline Dujancourt By Pauline Dujancourt, France, womenswear

Ponder.Er By Derek Cheng And Alex Po, China, genderless collections

Standing Ground By Michael Stewart, Ireland, womenswear

Vautrait By Yonathan Carmel, Israel, womenswear

Who Decides War By Everard Best And Tela D’amore Best, United States, womenswear and menswear

Ya Yi By Yayi Chen Zhou, Spain, womenswear

