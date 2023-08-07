What Really Happens on a Tarte Influencer Trip

The Business of Fashion
Influencer trips have come roaring back post-pandemic, sometimes to an opulent degree. A growing number of brands are toning down their events to deepen creator relationships without a PR headache.
Recent controversies from Tarte, Shein and even Bud Light have demonstrated the risks that come with building marketing campaigns around social media stars — and provided learnings for how to operate in the sector today.
In the last decade, brands relied on buzz measurements like earned media value, to understand the impact of online campaigns and events. BoF unpacks what these metrics can and can’t tell a brand.
The beauty influencer is launching his own brand, Painted, part of a wider comeback effort after allegations of sexual harassment and racist tweets. But are consumers ready to forgive and forget?
This week, TikTok can’t stop talking about Hailey Bieber’s coffee makeup, Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury’s deal with Disney.
After a series of multi-billion dollar M&A deals, global beauty giants are taking an alternative route: reviving sleeper labels at the top end of the market.
The “Euphoria” makeup style popularised by Donni Davy is the biggest trend beauty has seen since contouring. Now, her brand, Half Magic, is readying itself to take on cosmetics giants with an Ulta Beauty launch.