How Hudson Yards Defied Its Haters and Became New York’s Top Mall

With 1 million square feet of stores and restaurants, the New York mega-project will be one of the biggest showcases of modern brick-and-mortar retail in the world.
Amid an ongoing 'retail apocalypse' that’s wiping out thousands of stores, retailers are staking their future on a new generation of brick-and-mortar shops that are radically different from their predecessors.
Lessons From LA’s Hottest Retail Destinations
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
To survive in the long run, the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom need more than new ownership structures or retail formats; they must reinvent their entire value proposition with a selection that can compete with online fast fashion and off-price players.
Fast-growing start-ups like Hettas, Saysh and Moolah Kicks created sneakers designed specifically for active women. The sportswear giants are watching closely.
The companies agreed to cap credit-card swipe fees in one of the most significant antitrust settlements ever, following a legal fight that spanned almost two decades.