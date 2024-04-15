Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Tapestry Merger With Versace Owner Capri Gets EU, Japan Approval

Tapestry acquires Capri for $8.5 billion.
The merger still awaits approval from the United States. (Instagram/@coach/@michaelkors)
By

Coach parent Tapestry’s $8.5 billion deal to buy Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings has received regulatory clearance from the European Union and Japan, the companies said on Monday.

The merger, which would bring top luxury labels such as Tapestry’s Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Capri’s Jimmy Choo and Versace under one roof, still awaits approval from the United States.

The US Federal Trade Commission sought additional information on the planned merger from the two companies in November, months after the deal was announced.

A merger between the two companies would help Tapestry compete better with Paris-listed LVMH in the European luxury market, even as demand for expensive handbags and accessories remains choppy in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal is expected to close in 2024 and add to Tapestry’s adjusted profits immediately, the companies said last year.

By Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Learn more:

EU Regulators to Decide on Tapestry Deal for Michael Kors Owner by Mid-April

Tapestry sought EU approval on Wednesday for the deal that would create an American fashion powerhouse to challenge larger European rivals such as Paris-listed LVMH for a bigger share of the global luxury market.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Do Watch Buyers Really Care About Sustainability?

IWC’s chief executive says it will keep leaning into its environmental message. But the watchmaker has scrapped a flagship sustainability report, and sustainability was less of a focus overall at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024