Harvey Nichols Appoints New CEO

Harvey Nichols' new chief executive, Julia Goddard.
Harvey Nichols' new chief executive, Julia Goddard. (Courtesy)
By

Harvey Nichols has named Julia Goddard chief executive following the departure of Manju Malhotra — who held the post for 25 years — in late 2023. Goddard joins from Alexander McQueen where she spent 14 years, most recently leading expansion in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region as president.

Goddard will take a seat on the board and report to Sir Dickson Poon and Pearson Poon, chairman and vice chairman of the UK-based retailer.

The move comes at a challenging time for retailers, who are strained by the end of tax-free shopping in the UK as well as ongoing cost and inflationary pressures. The Harvey Nichols business is also undergoing a wider reorganisation. In March, the board announced job cuts impacting around 5 percent of employees could be coming as it looked to streamline operations and get on a path toward profitability.

Harvey Nichols has yet to publish results for FY 2023, which ended April 1, 2023. Revenue for the period was expected to rise 13 percent year-on-year to £216.6 million ($269.2 million), while loss was reduced by 30 percent, said the company in the March statement.

Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

