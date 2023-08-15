Harvey Nichols CEO to Step Down

Harvey Nichols chief executive Manju Malhotra is stepping down at the end of the year. The luxury department store’s executive director Pearson Poon has been promoted to vice chairman and will lead the business until Malhotra’s successor has been appointed.

shake-up follows a challenging period for Harvey Nichols, which was slow to bounce back from the impact of Covid-19. Turnover for the year ending April 2, 2022 was £57.8 million, over 30 percent below pre-pandemic levels, according to public filings. Losses for the year totalled £4.7 million.