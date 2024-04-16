Sephora, Perfumes and Cosmetics Drive LVMH Sales Growth

The Business of Fashion
The LVMH-owned beauty retailer has struggled to replicate the success of its European and north American operations in the region, which has incurred heavy losses against fierce domestic competition.
Landing a retail partnership is often seen as a major milestone for beauty founders — but it brings a bevy of new challenges, from the logistical complexities to setting a marketing budget. Black entrepreneurs, who typically have far less capital to work with, often face tough choices.
The firm has been working on a listing since at least 2022, with previous attempts buffeted by volatile markets.
In a three-part series, The Business of Beauty explores how Black founders Monique Rodriguez, Danessa Myricks and more built, launched and scaled their multi-million-dollar businesses. In part one, a look at how these entrepreneurs found their niche and harnessed early lessons that were critical to their growth
There’s something both innocent and concerning about 13-year-olds’ obsession with skincare. Kids will always want to find new ways to express themselves, but the beauty industry has a responsibility to protect its youngest customers.