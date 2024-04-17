Jean Paul Gaultier to Collaborate With Shayne Oliver

The Business of Fashion
Shayne Oliver speaks to BoF about the rise and fall of Hood By Air, how the American fashion system thwarts creativity and his plans to relaunch his brand.
Shayne Oliver’s Hood by Air has unleashed one of the most compelling new looks in fashion. But the aesthetic — not Oliver’s alone — is the result of an alliance of image-savvy collaborators.
The creative often credited with pioneering luxury streetwear has stepped away from design duties at the brand he founded. From his new base in Berlin, Oliver is now focused on a constellation of projects under the nascent Shayne Oliver Group.
The result confirms sector-wide fears that luxury demand would continue to slow.
IWC’s chief executive says it will keep leaning into its environmental message. But the watchmaker has scrapped a flagship sustainability report, and sustainability was less of a focus overall at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva.
The larger-than-life Italian designer, who built a fashion empire based on his own image, died in Florence last Friday.
This week, designers, collectors and major fashion brands will flock to Milan’s design fair. Also, LVMH reports first-quarter sales.