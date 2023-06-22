Shayne Oliver Exits Design Duties at Hood By Air, Forms New ‘Corporation’

The Business of Fashion
Shayne Oliver speaks to BoF about the rise and fall of Hood By Air, how the American fashion system thwarts creativity and his plans to relaunch his brand.
Hood By Air is back with business partner Edison Chen and a strategy that’s more focused on streetwear and direct-to-consumer distribution.
Shayne Oliver’s Hood by Air has unleashed one of the most compelling new looks in fashion. But the aesthetic — not Oliver’s alone — is the result of an alliance of image-savvy collaborators.
With a unique aesthetic vocabulary, an influential stockist base and incipient production in Asia, luxury streetwear label Hood By Air is poised for growth. BoF spoke to designer Shayne Oliver about the cult brand he’s taking to the next level.
Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.
Generative AI will be Amazon’s secret weapon this holiday season, leveraging data from its more than 160 million Prime subscribers to improve ad targeting and allowing merchants to produce promotions quickly.
Activist investors are demanding big changes at the fashion conglomerate, which also owns The North Face, Supreme, Timberland and other brands. The company will have a chance to lay out its own vision when it releases earnings this week.
New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.