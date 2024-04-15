Balmain Names New CEO

French fashion house Balmain has appointed Matteo Sgarbossa as chief executive, effective May 6.

Sgarbossa succeeds Jean-Jacques Guevel, who left the Mayhoola-owned business in March 2024. During his tenure, Guevel led the company through the pandemic, boosted the brand’s entry-level offer with the introduction of a monogrammed canvas range and public shows and inked a fragrance licensing deal with Estée Lauder, slated for release later this year.

Sgarbossa will be tasked with fuelling the next phase of growth for the brand alongside longtime designer Olivier Rousteing. He joins from Givenchy, where he served as international director, and previously held roles at Gucci and Mango.

The brand has not yet named a successor to marketing chief Txampi Diz, who also exited in March.

