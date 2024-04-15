Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Balmain Names New CEO

Matteo Sgarbossa has been named CEO of Balmain.
Matteo Sgarbossa has been named CEO of Balmain. (Courtesy)
By

French fashion house Balmain has appointed Matteo Sgarbossa as chief executive, effective May 6.

Sgarbossa succeeds Jean-Jacques Guevel, who left the Mayhoola-owned business in March 2024. During his tenure, Guevel led the company through the pandemic, boosted the brand’s entry-level offer with the introduction of a monogrammed canvas range and public shows and inked a fragrance licensing deal with Estée Lauder, slated for release later this year.

Sgarbossa will be tasked with fuelling the next phase of growth for the brand alongside longtime designer Olivier Rousteing. He joins from Givenchy, where he served as international director, and previously held roles at Gucci and Mango.

The brand has not yet named a successor to marketing chief Txampi Diz, who also exited in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more:

Balmain: The House Olivier Rousteing Rebuilt

The designer’s extravagant vision and charismatic persona have taken the Parisian luxury house’s annual sales from €20 million to €300 million, Rousteing revealed in an exclusive interview with Laurence Benaïm which covers opulence, longevity, diversity and the aftermath of a shocking robbery.

About the author
Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Do Watch Buyers Really Care About Sustainability?

IWC’s chief executive says it will keep leaning into its environmental message. But the watchmaker has scrapped a flagship sustainability report, and sustainability was less of a focus overall at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024