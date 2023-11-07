The House Olivier Rousteing Rebuilt

The Business of Fashion
The Council of Fashion Designers of America marked its annual awards with a ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
As attention shifts to India’s high-potential luxury market, Mumbai’s traditional luxury district could give the new Jio World Plaza mega-mall a run for its money, writes Imran Amed.
On Monday, the star designer released her namesake label’s first products, serving up ‘Old Celine’ chic spiked with a raunchier undercurrent. BoF breaks down the drop, as well as a go-to-market strategy that couldn’t be further from the standard luxury playbook.
In Philo’s first looks for her long-awaited namesake label, there’s the luxe minimalism she was known for at Celine, but also a raw, shredded edge which breaks with her immediate past, reveals Tim Blanks after an audience with the designer.