L’Oréal Q1 Sales up 9.4% on Strong Mass Market Demand

The founder, who was ousted and recently came back to the line as CEO, will regain control of the company.
Beauty labels hope to court the concert set for both brand awareness and trendsetting opportunities.
Black founders carry a markedly higher burden when it comes to educating investors on the value and viability of their business ideas — but there is an art and science behind knowing when your brand is ready and what kind of investors will be the best fit.
Landing a retail partnership is often seen as a major milestone for beauty founders — but it brings a bevy of new challenges, from the logistical complexities to setting a marketing budget. Black entrepreneurs, who typically have far less capital to work with, often face tough choices.