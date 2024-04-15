Buyout Giant CVC Seeks €1.25 Billion in Long-Awaited IPO

The Business of Fashion
German perfume retailer Douglas AG slumped as much as 11 percent as it began trading in Frankfurt after raising €850 million ($929 million) in the country’s largest listing this year.
Perfume retailer Douglas is looking to raise as much as €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) through a listing in Frankfurt, as private equity owner CVC Capital Partners bets on a rebound in European initial public offerings.
Breitling is one of the last remaining large independent Swiss watch brands while many others have been acquired by competitors such as Swatch Group, Richemont, LVMH and Kering.
In a three-part series, The Business of Beauty explores how Black founders Monique Rodriguez, Danessa Myricks and more built, launched and scaled their multi-million-dollar businesses. In part one, a look at how these entrepreneurs found their niche and harnessed early lessons that were critical to their growth
There’s something both innocent and concerning about 13-year-olds’ obsession with skincare. Kids will always want to find new ways to express themselves, but the beauty industry has a responsibility to protect its youngest customers.
The family-owned Spanish conglomerate has confirmed it will pursue a public offering in the coming months. After a fairly fast transformation, the company now has a bold diversification strategy and a strong mix of brands in place, making it more ready than it has ever been for the European markets.
Does she need her beauty line? No. But you might.