CVC-Backed German Perfume Retailer Douglas Tumbles in Debut

The company behind Naturium’s recent sale adds the body care brand to its portfolio.
The colour cosmetics line is one of the most successful to come out of the celebrity beauty boom. An exit would likely touch off a bidding war, The Business of Beauty has learned.
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has hired advisers to weigh offers for her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, according to people familiar with the matter.
The line, Neuraé, is inspired by neuroscientific research and will retail at a lower price point than Sisley’s core luxury offering. It’s the first time the family-owned company has launched a new brand.