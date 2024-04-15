Hermès Can Surpass Vuitton as Luxury’s Biggest Brand, Citi Says

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
IWC’s chief executive says it will keep leaning into its environmental message. But the watchmaker has scrapped a flagship sustainability report, and sustainability was less of a focus overall at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva.
The larger-than-life Italian designer, who built a fashion empire based on his own image, died in Florence last Friday.
This week, designers, collectors and major fashion brands will flock to Milan’s design fair. Also, LVMH reports first-quarter sales.
The Italian designer, best known for vibrant animal prints and sand-blasted denim, was 83.