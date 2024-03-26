Who Gets to Buy a Birkin Bag?

The Business of Fashion
The brand is being accused of unlawful ‘tying’ for allegedly requiring shoppers to buy ancillary items from other product categories before they were allowed to purchase the brand’s sought-after Birkin bags.
Fourth-quarter sales at the leather goods powerhouse rose by 18 percent, defying the wider slowdown in luxury demand.
‘Quiet luxury’ may have waned on TikTok, but strong results at Zegna, Brunello Cuccinelli and Loro Piana suggest demand for discreet propositions has staying power.
How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail has powered blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to face down rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalisation greater than Nike’s.
A sharp drop in the label’s Asia-Pacific sales is the latest sign that Chinese luxury demand is cooling.
This week, Kering flagged sales were down 20 percent at its flagship brand, knocking confidence in the group’s turnaround strategy. ‘A more drastic solution is required,’ one analyst wrote.
A new creative configuration will be announced soon, the Roman couture house said.
The late designer had it all and lost it all, but his design genius made him a fashion legend, writes Tim Blanks.