Lagardère Group Launches Egyptian Edition of Elle Magazine

This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Burberry’s trademark dispute in China, pan-African e-tailer Jumia and South Korea’s investigation into Coupang.
The growing popularity of ‘T-beauty’ brands across Asia has made their home country an increasingly important market for global players.
Local streetwear brands, festivals and stores selling major global labels remain relatively small but the country’s community of hypebeasts and sneakerheads is growing fast.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Senegalese investors, an Indian menswear giant and workers’ rights in Myanmar.