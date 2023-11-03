default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Reliance Retail to Take Over Sephora India

A Sephora store in a mall in India
Reliance Retail have inked a detail with LVMH-owned Sephora (Courtesy)
By
  • Daniela Morosini

In a bid to own the Indian beauty market, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired the exclusive rights to Sephora’s India presence, The Business of Beauty has learned. As part of the partnership with LVMH-owned Sephora, Reliance Retail will take over the operations of Sephora’s 26 stores from Arvind Fashions Limited, and begin work to expand Sephora’s presence in the country.

Sephora originally entered India in 2012. By partnering with Reliance, which launched beauty platform Tira in April, both brands are better positioned to take on Nykaa, a leader in the Indian beauty market. Meanwhile, Sephora’s well-known global lines like Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty Beauty get a boost.

Describing the Indian consumer journey as being at a “tipping point”, V Subramaniam, director at RRVL, said in a press release, “The burgeoning Indian beauty market is being propelled by a new generation of customers with a strong desire to express their individuality, rising aesthetic refinement and a growing number of women in the young workforce of India.”

The Indian beauty and personal care market is valued at $17 billion, and is considered to still be in its infancy. Many position India as one of the largest untapped consumer markets globally.

Learn more:

Decoding the Indian Beauty Landscape

BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023