Amyris’ bankruptcy proceedings show significant drop in consumer revenue.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The bankrupt biotech manufacturer-turned-beauty conglomerate has put Biossance, Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN and other lines up for sale. Is anyone buying?
The manufacturer-turned-incubator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and put its consumer businesses, including lines from Jonathan Van Ness and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, up for sale.
The news comes just days after the company shut down its Onda Beauty and Costa Brazil brands.
At least 43 employees across both teams in New York will be let go, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the beauty conglomerate struggles to find its footing.
The London-based retailer known for its mock Tudor facade has big ambitions for the beauty category with its new LBTY label. First up: a line of high-end fragrances inspired by the retailer’s renowned prints.
Calls for more sustainable alternatives have created opportunities for makers, but the capital-intensive, often lengthy process of bringing new materials to market represents a huge challenge — especially when consumer-facing brand ambitions are involved.
The purchase of the high-growth indie label marks the company’s first M&A deal since 2020.
Designer houses are marketing formerly disposable beauty products into collectibles, with prices to match. Welcome to the age of $500 lipstick.