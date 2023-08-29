E.l.f. Acquires Naturium in $355 Million Bet on Skin Care

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Gen-Z favourite brand debuted its first-ever TV commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge hot off While Lotus buzz, in a prime-time Super Bowl spot — signalling the size of its ambitions.
The two companies, which occupy different ends of the market, report results this week. Plus, what else to watch for in the coming days.
E.l.f. used Tiktok to become a Gen Z favourite. Now the brand wants to turn its new fans into lifelong customers, with a little help from Alicia Keys.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor, The Business of Beauty at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Designer houses are marketing formerly disposable beauty products into collectibles, with prices to match. Welcome to the age of $500 lipstick.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Burberry, Fashion Nova and Chalhoub Group.
Heaven, the designer label’s lower priced diffusion line that leans on grunge, rave and Y2K, has been a hit with younger shoppers. Marc Jacobs Beauty, under Coty, should follow its lead.
Coty is preparing to relaunch the designer’s cosmetics line, which closed abruptly in 2021 to the dismay of its small but devoted fan base.