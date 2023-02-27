Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor | Case Study

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The popular hair care brand, at one point valued at over $10 billion, built a powerful community of superfans with its novel ingredients and claims to restore broken bonds. But stiff competition and unsatisfied customers have taken a toll.
A slew of new entrants, from indies to LVMH-owned giants, are jumping from makeup into skin and “hybrid” concepts. But the road to skin care equity is harder than it looks.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.
Glossier entering Sephora is analogous to LeBron James joining the Miami Heat in 2010. Hear me out.