default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

BoF Masterclass | Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor

Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our Case Study, “Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor.”
25 Oct 2023, 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT
BoF Masterclass | Inside Beauty's Biggest Disruptor
BoF Masterclass | Inside Beauty's Biggest Disruptor
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Join us on Wednesday, October 25 at 4:00pm BST / 11:00am EDT for our next BoF Professional Masterclass based on our case study Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor. Hosted by BoF’s Beauty Editor Priya Rao, in conversation with E.l.f’s chief executive Tarang Amin, they will unpack how the upstart-turned-industry juggernaut brought its growth ambitions to life.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

E.l.f. case study cover
Case Study
Case Study | Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor

Exclusive to BoF Professional members.

Further Reading
In This Article
Topics
Series
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How Isamaya Ffrench Is Reinventing Beauty

The make-up wunderkind and BoF 500 cover star is growing a beauty brand that’s less about prettification and more about ‘world building’ for a generation that grew up with the speed and fluidity of the internet.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index