BoF Masterclass | Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
E.l.f.’s story is about how an upstart-turned-industry juggernaut brought its growth ambitions to life, with some tough lessons along the way.
The French luxury brand with a sustainable bent was purchased by a new holding company founded by Designer Parfums’ Dilesh Mehta
The beauty festival space flatlined when Covid-19 restricted large in-person events. This year, a number return, including Sephoria, which makes the case that the experiential event is back and better than ever.
Beauty brands are looking to neuroscent research and technology to sniff out the factors that lure buyers.
The make-up wunderkind and BoF 500 cover star is growing a beauty brand that’s less about prettification and more about ‘world building’ for a generation that grew up with the speed and fluidity of the internet.