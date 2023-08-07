Amyris to shut down Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
John Melo, the CEO of biotechnology company and beauty operator Amyris, is leaving his post as CEO and the company’s board of directors, according to a statement.
In the last decade, incubators aimed at churning out brands have become a force throughout the industry. The Business of Beauty unpacks the pros and cons to the model, as well as what incubators and their brands need to do to stay competitive in a crowded market.
For nearly a decade the beauty brand has built its marketing around sending social media celebrities on lavish vacations, a practice that’s become increasingly controversial. Could a trip to New York for 13 ordinary customers and their plus-ones to see Beyoncé in concert alter that perception? One reporter tagged along to find out.
The beauty influencer is launching his own brand, Painted, part of a wider comeback effort after allegations of sexual harassment and racist tweets. But are consumers ready to forgive and forget?
This week, TikTok can’t stop talking about Hailey Bieber’s coffee makeup, Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury’s deal with Disney.
After a series of multi-billion dollar M&A deals, global beauty giants are taking an alternative route: reviving sleeper labels at the top end of the market.