The Many Faces of Clean Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Non-toxic beauty is more than a trend: It’s a health issue, a political issue — and a business opportunity. As the market shifts and consumers demand more from their products, will the establishment finally catch on? Sarah Brown reports.
Many skincare products labelled 'clean' or 'natural' remain unregulated and are not always safer than their traditional counterparts.
Beauty retailers have the power to set new trends. Why are they all still so fixated on the last one?
Shana Randhava, Priya Venkatesh, Heela Yang and Robin Tsai will join Imran Amed and Priya Rao to identify the entrepreneurs shaping the future of the beauty industry.
By selling existing formulas under their own name, retailers can tap into the lucrative beauty market without investing in custom formulations. But that doesn’t mean the private label model is an easy win.
The San Francisco-based company is hoping to tap growing consumer demand for financing for cosmetic treatments among other services.
Once thought of as long-term disruptors who would change the way we shop forever, multi-brand online retailers that sell cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and more are facing multiple headwinds.