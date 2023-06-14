It’s Time to Think Bigger Than Clean Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The social media platform’s fascination with Marvel, curly hair routines and Danessa Myrick continues.
Beauty Barrage founder and CEO Sonia Summers shares how the turn-key service, supplying brands with brand ambassadors, educators and event specialists, alleviates challenges around retail staff training and retention to allow beauty brands and retailers to focus on growth and revenue.
An array of emerging brands are attempting to glamourise and destigmatise everything from periods to hot flashes.
The State of Fashion: Beauty explores why outsized influence of today’s teens and twentysomethings over consumer industries mean beauty brands face a fast-changing challenge to adapt their businesses — from marketing to pricing strategies — to remain attractive to this hugely discerning cohort.