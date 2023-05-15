The Brand-Building Machines Behind Beauty’s Hottest Labels

The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion
Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae are the latest content creators-turned-founders to discover online fame alone doesn’t translate into beauty sales.
With two high profile lawsuits pending against leading beauty incubators — Morphe and Maesa — the industry’s business model of the moment is starting to show cracks.
Despite fast growth for independent fragrance brands, designer scents still make up most sales, and a few companies are the engines behind them. BoF unpacks the key players.
The famed London department store is launching a new 3,500 square foot beauty hall dedicated to haircare, combining an offering of new services and products for a range of textures with hair accessories, jewellery and piercing services in one space.
Join the global livestream on May 30 and 31, 2023 to unlock essential learnings, challenge conventional thinking and inspire innovation in the global beauty and wellness industry.
Since 2016, the vacuum company has found an entirely new audience with its dryers and multi-stylers. Its latest launch, the Airstrait, is the first of an anticipated 20 new products over the next four years.
Unpack the latest controversy with Tarte Beauty, TikTok's "repurchase" trend, Taylor Swift's Eras tour and Sofia Richies wedding makeup.