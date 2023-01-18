Why TikTok’s Biggest Stars Are Struggling to Sell Beauty Products

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Provenance and Silas Capital took a minority stake in Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup by Mario, valuing the brand at over $200 million.
Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae are the latest content creators-turned-founders to discover online fame alone doesn’t translate into beauty sales.
Following disappointing sales, influencer controversies, layoffs and store closures, the beauty incubator’s assets are to be acquired by lenders.
Mielle Organics has been acquired by P&G Beauty for an undisclosed sum. Co-founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez will stay on in their roles of CEO and COO, respectively.