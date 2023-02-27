The Companies Behind Fashion’s Biggest Fragrances

The Business of Fashion
With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.
The Gucci owner has hired former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia to lead its new beauty division, echoing the formation of the group’s eyewear unit in 2014. Why now for beauty and does this mean the beginning of the end of the licensing model for luxury brands?
The popular hair care brand, at one point valued at over $10 billion, built a powerful community of superfans with its novel ingredients and claims to restore broken bonds. But stiff competition and unsatisfied customers have taken a toll.
E.l.f.’s story is about how an upstart-turned-industry juggernaut brought its growth ambitions to life, with some tough lessons along the way.
A slew of new entrants, from indies to LVMH-owned giants, are jumping from makeup into skin and “hybrid” concepts. But the road to skin care equity is harder than it looks.