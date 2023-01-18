Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae Didn’t Need Beauty Brands

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The partners created the skin care line Selfless by Hyram as a joint venture soon after the influencer’s rise to TikTok fame during the pandemic. But the label faced growing pains, due to high price points and questions of authenticity.
As demand for GLP-1 drugs that cause weight loss explodes more people are getting them from sources that offer little or no follow-up care. Influencers have found an audience desperate for information.
Can Zoey Deutch pull off a Mia Farrow?
Last week, millions of little monsters and their allies were made aware of an Australian sun protection pharmaceutical brand called Clinuvel, after Lady Gaga revealed its existence with a house party.