Biotech Firm Amyris Files for Bankruptcy in US

The manufacturer-turned-incubator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and put its consumer businesses, including lines from Jonathan Van Ness and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, up for sale.
The luxury marketplace had hoped to take a “leading position” in the space when it launched cosmetics, skin care and hair care in April 2022 but found it harder than expected to attract shoppers.
At least 43 employees across both teams in New York will be let go, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the beauty conglomerate struggles to find its footing.
For nearly a decade the beauty brand has built its marketing around sending social media celebrities on lavish vacations, a practice that’s become increasingly controversial. Could a trip to New York for 13 ordinary customers and their plus-ones to see Beyoncé in concert alter that perception? One reporter tagged along to find out.