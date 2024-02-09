L’Oréal Wins Miu Miu Beauty License

L’Oréal and Miu Miu are teaming up on beauty, announcing an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement Friday.

The move builds on an ongoing relationship between L’Oréal and Miu Miu sister brand Prada, which launched a skincare and makeup line last year.

The first Miu Miu fragrances under the new L’Oréal license are expected to hit shelves in 2025. The company had previously worked with Coty on perfume.”

This new chapter will sustain the brand’s growth and help to further untap Miu Miu’s full potential in the category,” Miu Miu CEO Benedetta Petruzzo said in a statement.

Learn more:

Prada’s Beauty Line Launches

The products — priced from $50 for lipstick and $360 for face cream — were developed by French conglomerate L’Oréal, which acquired Prada’s fragrance licence, formerly held by Puig, in 2019.