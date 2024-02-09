default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

L’Oréal Wins Miu Miu Beauty License

The move builds on an ongoing relationship between L’Oréal and Miu Miu sister brand Prada, which launched a skincare and makeup line last year.
A blue bottle of Miu Miu perfume sits on a table.
L’Oréal is taking over Miu Miu's beauty license after a successful tie-up with sister brand Prada. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Miu Miu)
By

L’Oréal and Miu Miu are teaming up on beauty, announcing an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement Friday.

The move builds on an ongoing relationship between L’Oréal and Miu Miu sister brand Prada, which launched a skincare and makeup line last year.

The first Miu Miu fragrances under the new L’Oréal license are expected to hit shelves in 2025. The company had previously worked with Coty on perfume.”

This new chapter will sustain the brand’s growth and help to further untap Miu Miu’s full potential in the category,” Miu Miu CEO Benedetta Petruzzo said in a statement.

Learn more:

Prada’s Beauty Line Launches

The products — priced from $50 for lipstick and $360 for face cream — were developed by French conglomerate L’Oréal, which acquired Prada’s fragrance licence, formerly held by Puig, in 2019.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Changing Face of Fillers

Cosmetic fillers and Botox are more normalised than ever before — but consumers are also more weary of looking overdone. Skinvive, the first “injectable moisturiser” to receive FDA approval, may be able to fill in the gaps.

How Beauty Arrived at the Super Bowl

E.l.f., Nyx Professional Makeup, Dove and Cerave are among the labels getting into the Big Game this year, testing the waters for advertising’s biggest stage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds