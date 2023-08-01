default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Prada’s Beauty Line Launches

Prada CEO Andrea Guerra aims to double retail space productivity at the company's flagship brand.
Prada launched its beauty line. (Getty Images)
By

The Italian fashion brand released its much-anticipated Prada Skin and Prada Color ranges on Aug. 1. The products — priced from $50 for lipstick and $360 for face cream — were developed by French conglomerate L’Oréal, which acquired Prada’s fragrance licence, formerly held by Puig, in 2019. The skincare line includes serum, moisturiser and cleanser; while makeup features bold brown, gold, orange and purple eyeshadows, foundation and matte lipsticks. Both deploy Prada’s signature triangle logo in packaging.

The launch campaign asked shoppers to rethink their relationship with beauty: on Instagram, rollout videos asked questions like “Is brown the new red?” and “Can minimal be maximal?” Prada Beauty worked with makeup artist Lynsey Alexander for physical products and Inès Marzat on virtual product activations.

The venture is not Prada’s first stab at beauty: the label launched its previous range in 2000, and shuttered it shortly after. Products are available on prada-beauty.com, with a phased retail expansion to follow.

Learn more:

What is the Next Great Luxury Beauty Brand?

After a series of multi-billion dollar M&A deals, global beauty giants are taking an alternative route: reviving sleeper labels at the top end of the market.

