Why Puig’s IPO Timing Couldn’t Be Better

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Does she need her beauty line? No. But you might.
Social media platforms are allowing false information about contraceptives to proliferate in new and dangerous ways.
Deciem’s other skincare brand, NIOD, also sells serums with names straight out of a lab, but with more complex formulations and higher-end packaging. A decade into the science-backed skincare craze, the company believes its consumers are ready to move upmarket.
Despite criticism for the use of potentially harmful chemicals, companies are still selling the products around the world.