Beauty Reviews Were Already Suspect. Then Came Generative AI.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Despite criticism for the use of potentially harmful chemicals, companies are still selling the products around the world.
Gen-Z aren’t into all-or-nothing health practices, or the hallmarks of wellness that have become cornerstones. What’s left is something far more subversive.
A cooling in the red-hot beauty market may be the company’s biggest threat to its initial public offering. It must put its best face — or fragrance — forward.
Social media and reality TV shows such as Love Island have promoted an aesthetic that is fuelling medical tourism for hair transplants, Brazilian butt lifts and tummy tucks abroad.