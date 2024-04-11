Estée Lauder’s Big New Skincare Bet Is Like The Ordinary – at Six Times the Price

The Business of Fashion
With no advertising, PR or e-commerce, the store in London’s Soho is fast-becoming a cult classic. The brand is weighing how to expand without losing its magic.
The American prestige beauty giant’s purchase of the company, best known for $6 serums, is a sign of the increasing blur between drugstore and luxury.
The Ordinary owner announced it will close HIF, Hylamide, Abnomaly and The Chemistry Brand in an Instagram post.
Despite criticism for the use of potentially harmful chemicals, companies are still selling the products around the world.
The technology is making it easier than ever to create fake reviews faster, better and at greater scale, creating more risk of shoppers being taken in by bogus testimonials.
Gen-Z aren’t into all-or-nothing health practices, or the hallmarks of wellness that have become cornerstones. What’s left is something far more subversive.
A cooling in the red-hot beauty market may be the company’s biggest threat to its initial public offering. It must put its best face — or fragrance — forward.