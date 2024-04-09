Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

UK’s Antitrust Authority Issues Price-Fixing Warning to Nail Technicians

In response to an online campaign, the organisation has issued an open letter underscoring the importance of fair pricing.
An image of a manicure in progress.
Nail technicians say they're working for less than minimum wage due to rising business costs. (shutterstock)
By

The UK’s competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has issued an open letter to nail technicians after a campaign called National Nail Tech Price Increase Day began to gain steam online.

The campaign, led by the trade body Nail Tech Org (NTO), claims that member nail technicians make on average just under £7 ($8.88) an hour, once costs such as rent, energy, insurance and products are factored in. The national minimum wage in the UK increased to £11.44 ($14.51) in April.

More than 5,000 technicians came together as part of the campaign to raise their prices on Monday. The same day, the CMA issued an open letter, stating that it wishes to remind all businesses in the nail services industry that they must comply with competition law.

”In particular, we want to underline that businesses must set their prices independently and that competitors should not discuss or coordinate among themselves the timing or amount of any price increases (whether directly or through a trade body or other membership organisation),” said the CMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Guy, the founder of the NTO, told the BBC that any price increases would be dependent on individual businesses, that not every nail technician would increase them and that the campaign was to educate nail technicians about building a sustainable, fair business.

The U.K has been exposed to soaring energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while the cost of living crisis has put downward pressure on consumers’ discretionary spending. At the same time, time-intensive services such as builder gel or acrylic manicures have grown in popularity.

While the CMA has not conducted a formal investigation, it said it had been in touch with Guy. Competition law breaches can attract fines, and the disqualification of company directors.

Learn more:

Lashes, Brows, Botox: How Much is Too Much?

No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Death of the Detox

Gen-Z aren’t into all-or-nothing health practices, or the hallmarks of wellness that have become cornerstones. What’s left is something far more subversive.

Op-Ed | Puig is Betting We Haven’t Reached Peak Beauty

Puig Brands SA is betting on the Fragrance Index for its multibillion-euro initial public offering. But the owner of Charlotte Tilbury will have to pass the smell test to convince investors to buy into it. After three years of stellar growth, we may be past peak perfume.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024