How Beauty Arrived at the Super Bowl

The Gen-Z favourite brand debuted its first-ever TV commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge hot off While Lotus buzz, in a prime-time Super Bowl spot — signalling the size of its ambitions.
An opportunity has emerged for multi-brand retailers to drive revenue and own first-party data by creating their own digital advertising arms. But they’ll have to move faster than their competitors for a share of the competitive ad market.
Affordable price points, viral products and a digital-focused marketing strategy continue to be drivers for the brand’s growth.
CEO Fabrizio Freda’s turnaround strategy for the company did not quiet suggestions from corners that another leader should execute the recovery plan.
The beauty giant announced layoffs and plans to regain profitability, measures to restore faith in investors and customers alike.
The line, Blu & Green, uses plastic-free packaging, and will be available on the brand’s e-commerce site on Monday.