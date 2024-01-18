E.l.f. Cosmetics Returns to Super Bowl

On Feb. 11, it will air a 30-second spot directed by Zach Woods, the actor and director best known for his roles as Jared on “Silicon Valley” and Gabe on “The Office.” The ad will feature the brand’s $14 Halo Glow Liquid Filter, E.l.f.’s top-selling product of 2023.

E.l.f. Cosmetics cited its 2023 Super Bowl campaign in its fiscal 2023 earnings report as a driver of a 64 percent increase in purchase consideration of its Power Grip Primer. Co-written by “The White Lotus” director Mike White, the ad was the brand’s first linear TV commercial.





Editor’s Note: This article was amended on Jan. 18, 2024, to clarify that Mike White was the co-writer of the ad.

