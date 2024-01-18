default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

E.l.f. Cosmetics Returns to Super Bowl

Following its inaugural Super Bowl ad featuring Jennifer Coolidge in 2023, E.l.f. Cosmetics plans to return to the big game this year.
A photo of Zach Woods and an E.l.f. Cosmetics promotional image with the brand's logo and "eyes, lips, facts," on a football, with the catchphrase "glow big or glow home" below it.
Zach Woods is the director of E.l.f. Cosmetics' Super Bowl commercial for 2024. (E.l.f. Beauty)
By

On Feb. 11, it will air a 30-second spot directed by Zach Woods, the actor and director best known for his roles as Jared on “Silicon Valley” and Gabe on “The Office.” The ad will feature the brand’s $14 Halo Glow Liquid Filter, E.l.f.’s top-selling product of 2023.

E.l.f. Cosmetics cited its 2023 Super Bowl campaign in its fiscal 2023 earnings report as a driver of a 64 percent increase in purchase consideration of its Power Grip Primer. Co-written by “The White Lotus” director Mike White, the ad was the brand’s first linear TV commercial.


Editor’s Note: This article was amended on Jan. 18, 2024, to clarify that Mike White was the co-writer of the ad.

Learn more:

How E.l.f. Went From TikTok to the Super Bowl

The Gen-Z favourite brand debuted its first-ever TV commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge in a prime-time Super Bowl spot that signals the size of its ambitions.




About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

The State of Fashion 2024