Beauty

L’Oréal Paris Names Mary Fowler Brand Ambassador

Beauty’s relationship with sports grows more interconnected as French labels eye Olympic athletes.
A photo of Mary Fowler for L'Oréal.
Mary Fowler. (L'Oréal)
By

The beauty brand announced on Mar. 4 that Australian football star Mary Fowler is its new brand ambassador. Her debut with L’Oréal comes a week after helping the Australia women’s national football team secure its spot in the upcoming Olympics. Fowler will promote the brand’s products and women’s empowerment initiatives in campaigns focused on Australia and New Zealand.

L’Oréal is not the only French brand with an Olympics-related sponsorship deal ahead of the games this summer. French conglomerate LVMH inked a deal last year to sponsor the upcoming Olympics, with several of its fashion and beauty brands taking part. Dior announced in Oct. 2023 that gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos would be an Olympics brand ambassador, following a Jul. 2023 announcement that swimmer Léon Marchand would serve in a similar role for Louis Vuitton. In addition, Sephora has signed on as a torch relay partner, Berluti will design the French uniforms and Chaumet will produce the Olympic medals.


Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

