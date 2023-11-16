Berluti to Design Team France Uniforms for Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Business of Fashion
The company will be unable to meet its full-year revenue guidance if softer demand in the global luxury market continues, the British luxury company said Thursday.
As consumer confidence waivers and economic and geopolitical tensions persist, luxury brands are reporting polarised performance, consultancy Bain said.
By pairing global recognition and potent brand signatures with an ultra-exclusive store network, the mythic couture house owned by Tod’s chairman Diego Della Valle is finding willing clients for its ready-to-wear expansion.
Founders Elin Kling and Karl Lindman built a €100 million global business selling luxe staples, from cashmere coats to striped turtleneck sweaters. Now, their label is embarking on its next chapter, opening a string of new stores and launching a jewellery line.