Berluti to Design Team France Uniforms for Olympics Opening Ceremony

LVMH-owned Berluti announced it will design Team France’s uniforms for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the brand announced Thursday.

In July LVMH announced a landmark “premium partnership” with the Olympics that will also see brands including Louis Vuitton and Dior design uniforms for Team France, while high jewellery label Chaumet will produce the tournament’s winners’ medals.

LVMH has also announced sponsorship of three French athletes set to star at the Olympics: world champion swimmer Léon Marchand, European champion in artistic gymnastics Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, and Olympic gold-medalist fencer Enzo Lefort.

The luxury group has increasingly looked to benefit from associations with elite sports teams, competitions and athletes. On the opening night of the NBA season in October, Louis Vuitton dressed LeBron James of the LA Lakers — who also featured in a billboard campaign for the brand — in the “Damoflage” jacket and “Speedy” bag from Pharrell Williams’ debut collection.

The brand also partnered with the Balon d’Or ceremony — the prestigious annual awards ceremony which honours the world’s best male and female footballers of the year — designing a bespoke monogram trunk to house the trophy won by Lionel Messi in late October.

Also in October, Louis Vuitton announced its return as title sponsor and partner of the 2024 Americas Cup, sailing’s elite competition.

Meanwhile, Berluti’s ongoing partnership as the “elegance partner” of the Alpine F1 team will be on display this weekend at the blockbuster Las Vegas Grand Prix.

