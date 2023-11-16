default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Berluti to Design Team France Uniforms for Olympics Opening Ceremony

Berluti, Paris, Paris Olympics
Berluti parent company LVMH has increasingly looked to benefit from associations with elite sports teams, competitions and athletes ahead of the Olympics next year. (Shutterstock)
By

LVMH-owned Berluti announced it will design Team France’s uniforms for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the brand announced Thursday.

In July LVMH announced a landmark “premium partnership” with the Olympics that will also see brands including Louis Vuitton and Dior design uniforms for Team France, while high jewellery label Chaumet will produce the tournament’s winners’ medals.

LVMH has also announced sponsorship of three French athletes set to star at the Olympics: world champion swimmer Léon Marchand, European champion in artistic gymnastics Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, and Olympic gold-medalist fencer Enzo Lefort.

The luxury group has increasingly looked to benefit from associations with elite sports teams, competitions and athletes. On the opening night of the NBA season in October, Louis Vuitton dressed LeBron James of the LA Lakers — who also featured in a billboard campaign for the brand — in the “Damoflage” jacket and “Speedy” bag from Pharrell Williams’ debut collection.

The brand also partnered with the Balon d’Or ceremony — the prestigious annual awards ceremony which honours the world’s best male and female footballers of the year — designing a bespoke monogram trunk to house the trophy won by Lionel Messi in late October.

Also in October, Louis Vuitton announced its return as title sponsor and partner of the 2024 Americas Cup, sailing’s elite competition.

Meanwhile, Berluti’s ongoing partnership as the “elegance partner” of the Alpine F1 team will be on display this weekend at the blockbuster Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Case Study, LeBron James, Fashion's New Rules for Sports Marketing

Learn more:

Case Study | Fashion’s New Rules For Sports Marketing

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

