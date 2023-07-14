How Fashion Entered the Formula One Race

The Business of Fashion
From Rimowa’s new tie-up with Porsche to Mercedes teaming up with Palace, a new wave of fashion-carmaker partnerships is targeting a younger generation of aspirational consumers.
Major League Soccer tapped streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade to be its creative advisor, hoping his cultural cachet will make the sport more popular in the US.
Fashion and football have a complicated history, but labels from Dior to Moncler now see major opportunities in the world’s most popular sport.
Recent controversies from Tarte, Shein and even Bud Light have demonstrated the risks that come with building marketing campaigns around social media stars — and provided learnings for how to operate in the sector today.
With the news that The Independents is adding another firm, Ctzar, to its roster, BoF breaks down the factors driving consolidation in the space, and what it means for the industry.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion PR & communications professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
BoF explains why online trends from cottagecore and quiet luxury to barbiecore and coastal grandmother bubble up and spread out — and how brands can find their footing in the fast-moving, jumbled space.