Inside Formula 1′s $500 Million Vegas Splurge

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
A new owner, media-friendly strategy and an upcoming Brad Pitt film have helped catapult Formula One into the cultural spotlight. For brands, there are untapped opportunities in the sport – “like a Super Bowl every weekend”.
The acclaimed rapper and frequent fashion collaborator will design a capsule collection to be released at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. In future seasons, he will have wider creative control over the brand’s multi-year licensing deal with F1.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
The Varese-based fashion brand is moving into lifestyle and doubling down on its sustainability efforts, innovative materials and international expansion while seeking to retain its Italian, family-oriented heritage. BoF sits down with CEO Andrea Dini to understand how the brand is future-proofing for success.
Labels that get their start outside of major fashion hubs are leveraging their local identities and a strategic approach to wholesale to gain international followings.
The Australian designer, who earlier this year closed her label after two decades, is the most prominent designer yet to sell via Shein.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.