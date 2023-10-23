Puma Hires A$AP Rocky as Creative Director of Formula 1 Partnership

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A new owner, media-friendly strategy and an upcoming Brad Pitt film have helped catapult Formula One into the cultural spotlight. For brands, there are untapped opportunities in the sport – “like a Super Bowl every weekend”.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.
Reebok has named NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson as president of basketball and vice president of basketball, respectively, the brand said in a statement Thursday.
The complex agreement would see the luxury marketplace eventually take control of its top competitor from current owner Richemont.
The e-commerce boom may have cooled but online returns rates remain high, and the costs of processing them are more expensive than ever. BoF unpacks how retailers can reduce the costs of returns and protect profit margins, while improving customers’ shopping experience to generate higher sales.
The London-based luxury e-commerce giant, which has lost 97 percent of its market value in the last two years, has suffered from lack of focus, writes Imran Amed.
Actor Manu Rios and his longtime stylist Marc Forne are teaming up to launch Carrer, an apparel and accessory brand of “reworked classics” (also its tagline) inspired by vintage fashion and streetwear.