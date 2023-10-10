Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

The Business of Fashion
Fashion and football have a complicated history, but labels from Dior to Moncler now see major opportunities in the world’s most popular sport.
The pre-game arena entrance is now a big business as more basketball players craft their personal brands, with the likes of Burberry, Thom Browne and Marni angling to dress athletes.
A new owner, media-friendly strategy and an upcoming Brad Pitt film have helped catapult Formula One into the cultural spotlight. For brands, there are untapped opportunities in the sport – “like a Super Bowl every weekend”.
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.
To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.
Gridlock in Washington could furlough millions of workers heading into the holiday shopping season. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The company’s recent introduction of a marketplace model has led to a flood of listings for new, high-end goods by third-party sellers. Some brands aren’t happy, but there may not be much they can do.