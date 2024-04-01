Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Calvin Klein Owner PVH Tumbles 20% on Warning of Europe Weakness

Calvin Klein tapped Jeremy Allen White for its latest underwear campaign.
The clothier, which also owns the Tommy Hilfiger, said it expects revenue this year to decrease 6 percent to 7 percent, compared with a 2 percent increase last year. (Mert Alas)
By

PVH Corp. shares plunged 20 percent in late trading after the company gave full-year sales guidance that fell short of expectations.

The clothier, which owns the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, said it expects revenue this year to decrease 6 percent to 7 percent, compared with a 2 percent increase last year. While some of the expected decrease stems from the sale of Heritage Brands, its women’s intimates business, the company also noted a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in Europe.

PVH has been working to execute a transformation plan focused on strengthening Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, which have lost momentum among shoppers in recent years. In the fourth quarter, which includes the crucial holiday season, profitability exceeded the average analyst estimate, thanks in part to better inventory management.

That said, revenue growth hasn’t held up in some regions. Calvin Klein sales in North America fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter, driven by a decline in the wholesale business, while Tommy Hilfiger international revenue was down 1 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Olivia Rockeman

Learn more:

Calvin Klein, Levi’s and the Real Value of Marketing

Both brands are leaning on high-profile advertising campaigns to refresh their image. We’ll find out this week whether that’s translating into increased sales.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

What a Fashion Company Is Worth Today

In an era of austerity on Wall Street, apparel businesses are more likely to be valued on their profits rather than sales, which usually means lower payouts for founders and investors. That is, if they can find a buyer in the first place.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections