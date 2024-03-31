Calvin Klein, Levi’s and the Real Value of Marketing

The Business of Fashion
Brian Baskin is Deputy Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and oversees BoF's beauty, retail, direct-to-consumer, technology, marketing and workplace verticals.
With the appointment, Frank’s co-founder Jesse Derris will move into a chief strategy officer role at Derris’ parent company Orchestra.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help marketing professionals decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
With a new campaign, the first from CMO Kenny Mitchell, Levi’s is challenging consumers to change how they think about — and where they shop for — the brand.
They can appear out of nowhere, abruptly send costs soaring and disappear just as quickly.