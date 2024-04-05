Armani Group Owned Company Put in Receivership Amid Labour Exploitation Probe

The Business of Fashion
The luxury retailer’s closure has far-reaching knock-on effects for independent brands. Unpaid bills for inventory have pushed some labels into dire financial straits, while confidence in other stockists like Farfetch-backed Browns has sunk to a nadir.
With prices and quality for its flagship handbags under scrutiny, can the French couture giant reclaim the narrative? "We're not perfect," fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said. "We're aware that our positioning obligates us to always do better, and we try to always do better."
The Rome-based couture house’s bet on Rome’s most bankable design talent could help it punch above its weight.
The duo behind Skims are taking a minority stake in the luxury cashmere label, with an eye on scaling the cult brand.