Luxury Brands Lag on Efforts to Reduce Forced Labour

Large companies in the European Union will have to identify and take remedial action if they find their supply chains employing child labour or damaging the environment, the bloc’s lawmakers and council of member states agreed on Thursday.
Canada’s corporate ethics watchdog said on Tuesday it was investigating Ralph Lauren’s Canada unit to probe allegations the apparel retailer’s supply chain and operations in China used or benefited from the use of Uyghur forced labour.
A total of 631 apparel, footwear and textile shipments with a combined value of $29.55 million have been stopped under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) since it came into effect in June 2022, according to statistics published Tuesday by US Customs and Border Protection.
Rachel Arthur, the sustainable fashion advocacy lead at the UN Environment Programme, breaks down for The State of Fashion 2024 why marketers should have a bigger role in efforts to improve the way the industry operates.
Two landmark bills taking aim at the industry’s environmental and social impact — the New York Fashion Act and the Fashion Workers Act — are back on the US state’s legislative agenda.
The State of Fashion 2024's essential guide to incoming sustainability regulation reveals how and why retailers, brands and manufacturers need to revamp business models to align to a shifting regulatory landscape.
Record-breaking temperatures have turned up the heat on fashion’s climate commitments this year. But the industry still has a long way to go to deliver on its sustainabiity ambitions.