Serena Williams Launches Makeup Line

Tennis legend Serena Williams is the latest celebrity to become a beauty entrepreneur.

Her brand Wyn Beauty will be making its debut via Ulta Beauty on April 7 in 685 physical stores and online. The initial lineup, including a collection of 10 lip, complexion and eye products, will also be available on the brand’s DTC site.

With tennis-ball chartreuse packaging, products are inspired by Williams’ makeup looks on the court. Its Glideline Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, for example, is marketed as waterproof and sweat resistant with 24-hour wear to recreate her signature cat eye.

“Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world,” said Williams in a statement.

The brand was launched via a joint venture with personal care and beauty company Good Glamm Group, an India-based company with portfolio brands including MyGlamm.





