Serena Williams Launches Makeup Line

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
Fashion newsletters have won loyal followings, but beauty authors are still finding their footing between commentary and shopping links.
Typebea was created as a joint venture with Australian beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey.
Outgoing group CEO André Hoffmann is taking a majority stake in the brand, while Grown Alchemist CEO Anna Teal will have minority ownership.
The global industry is turning its attention towards India with a slew of international brands bringing their best selling products to the subcontinent. But local lines are leveraging their close proximity to the customer to produce products that have a perfect market fit for regional shoppers and the diaspora alike.