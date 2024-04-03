Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Makeup Line

The Olympic gold medalist’s brand debuts with an emphasis on athletic performance.
Two models are shown on the left wearing makeup by Wyn Beauty, while bottles of its complexion products are on the right.
Looks and products by Serena Williams' Wyn Beauty. (Wyn Beauty)
By

Tennis legend Serena Williams is the latest celebrity to become a beauty entrepreneur.

Her brand Wyn Beauty will be making its debut via Ulta Beauty on April 7 in 685 physical stores and online. The initial lineup, including a collection of 10 lip, complexion and eye products, will also be available on the brand’s DTC site.

With tennis-ball chartreuse packaging, products are inspired by Williams’ makeup looks on the court. Its Glideline Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, for example, is marketed as waterproof and sweat resistant with 24-hour wear to recreate her signature cat eye.

“Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world,” said Williams in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand was launched via a joint venture with personal care and beauty company Good Glamm Group, an India-based company with portfolio brands including MyGlamm.


Learn more:

Serena Williams, Style Icon, Retiring From Tennis

In a cover story for Vogue, the superstar athlete and style icon said she was “evolving away” from tennis.

About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

In This Article
Topics
People
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Substack-ification of Beauty

Fashion newsletters have won loyal followings, but beauty authors are still finding their footing between commentary and shopping links.

How Homegrown Indian Beauty Brands Are Plotting Their Next Launch

The global industry is turning its attention towards India with a slew of international brands bringing their best selling products to the subcontinent. But local lines are leveraging their close proximity to the customer to produce products that have a perfect market fit for regional shoppers and the diaspora alike.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024